Contents of former Shopko store sold on the auction block

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATED: A chance to own a piece of La Crosse's retail history was on the auction block on Tuesday.
An online auction sold items from inside the former Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road.
A local developer bought the building last November.
Hundreds of items such as clothing racks, display tables, shopping carts, and even Shopko-branded plastic bags went up for bid.
The auction was conducted by Minnesota-based Grafe Auction.
Shopko went into bankruptcy and closed all its stores including the one on Mormon Coulee Road in mid-2019.