 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Contents of former Shopko store sold on the auction block

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATED: A chance to own a piece of La Crosse's retail history was on the auction block on Tuesday. 

An online auction sold items from inside the former Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road. 

A local developer bought the building last November. 

Hundreds of items such as clothing racks, display tables, shopping carts, and even Shopko-branded plastic bags went up for bid. 

The auction was conducted by Minnesota-based Grafe Auction. 

Shopko went into bankruptcy and closed all its stores including the one on Mormon Coulee Road in mid-2019. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you