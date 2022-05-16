Controlled burn in Upper Hixon Bluffland

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department hired a professional contractor to conduct two controlled burns in the Upper Hixon Bluffland on Monday.
One of the burns was in the Mathy Tract, a 33.5 acre pollinator prairie located at the end of County Road FA.
The other was the Thompson Pollinator Prairie in the Upper Hixon Forest located on County Road FA behind the National Weather Service Office.
The burns were done to remove invasive species of vegetation before the native species come out of the ground.
"In the springtime traditionally, the invasive species are the first pieces of vegetation to spring up so what we do is try to get out here early enough and conduct a burn on the property that is really targeted to those invasive species," said Leah Miller, the Outdoor Recreation Coordinator for the La Crosse Parks & Rec.
She also asks everyone to stay away from the affected areas for 24 hours to keep the public and the contractors safe.