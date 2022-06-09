Conversion therapy ban passes, climate resolution returned to committee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - By a slim majority, the City of La Crosse Common Council votes in favor of banning the practice known as conversion therapy.
Following public testimony late last month, the measure passed the Judiciary and Administration Committee by a 5-1 vote.
On Thursday, however, some council members, including Doug Happel and Council President Barb Janssen raised concerns as to whether an ordinance to prohibit the practice of attempting to change a person's sexual orientation through psychological or spiritual intervention falls under the city's jurisdiction.
While both said they do not support the practice, they argued the matter is a state issue rather than city. Part of the concern was whether it’s enforceable without violating patient confidentiality.
Council member Mac Kiel, who introduced the resolution, countered by saying it's needed so those who might be facing conversion therapy have backing to speak out against the process that health experts say could increase the risk of teen suicide.
Ultimately, the council approved the ordinance by a 6-4 vote as only ten members attended the meeting.
The council also took action on a resolution to, in part, declare a climate emergency. Members voted 7-2 with one abstention to send the measure back to committee with guidance to remove wording that council member Happel indicated was overly political.
Council member Mackenzie Mindel supported the resolution saying the intention of the resolution is to give city departments policy direction when it comes to achieving a 2019 resolution to go carbon-neutral by 2050.
Additionally, the council approved the consent agenda unanimously. That agenda included a memorandum of understanding for shared fire services between La Crosse and Holmen and authorizing up to $5.43 million for fire department construction.