Cooling Centers open in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - With the heat wave that has descended upon the area, a number of cooling centers have opened up throughout Vernon County.
The list comes from Vernon County Emergency Management.
Unless otherwise noted, all will be available as a place to cool off through Thursday's expected end of the heat wave.
Here's the list:
Viroqua: Mc Intosh Memorial Library, 205 South Rock Ave. 9 a.m-8 p.m.
La Farge: Lawton Memorial Library, 118 North Bird St., Tuesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m.-7 p.m., closed Thursday
Coon Valley: Coon Valley Village Hall, 1008 Roosevelt St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hillsboro: First Congregational Church, 602 High Ave. Wednesday 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Hillsboro: Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High Ave., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Hillsboro: Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital, 400 Water Ave., hours are whenever lobby is open.
Viola: Viola Public Library, 137 South Main St., Tuesday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Westby: Westby Community Center, 206 North Main, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Stoddard: Stoddard Village Hall, 180 N. Main St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
De Soto: Village Community Center, 57 Crawford St., Noon-8 p.m.