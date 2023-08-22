 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 99 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cooling Centers open in Vernon County

  • Updated
  • 0
cooling center.jpg

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - With the heat wave that has descended upon the area, a number of cooling centers have opened up throughout Vernon County. 

The list comes from Vernon County Emergency Management. 

Unless otherwise noted, all will be available as a place to cool off through Thursday's expected end of the heat wave. 

Here's the list:

Viroqua: Mc Intosh Memorial Library, 205 South Rock Ave. 9 a.m-8 p.m.

La Farge: Lawton Memorial Library, 118 North Bird St., Tuesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m.-7 p.m., closed Thursday

Coon Valley: Coon Valley Village Hall, 1008 Roosevelt St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hillsboro: First Congregational Church, 602 High Ave. Wednesday 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Hillsboro: Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High Ave., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hillsboro: Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital, 400 Water Ave., hours are whenever lobby is open.

Viola: Viola Public Library, 137 South Main St., Tuesday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westby: Westby Community Center, 206 North Main, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Stoddard: Stoddard Village Hall, 180 N. Main St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

De Soto: Village Community Center, 57 Crawford St., Noon-8 p.m.

