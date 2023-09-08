Coon Creek Watershed Council commemorates 90 years of conservation

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - It's now been 90 years since the first large scale soil erosion experiment in Wisconsin.
Since then, the Coon Creek Watershed Council formed working to restore areas around the continuously flooding waterway.
“Our group is a community built group so it’s farmer led,” Tucker Gretebeck, Vice President of Coon Creek Water Shed Council said. “It started with a phone call I got. We ended up in Coon Valley. There was a group of 10 of us. It wasn’t all farmers. It was businesses. It was people that lived in Coon Valley, Chaseburg, Stoddard.”
Coon Creek Community Watershed Council is a group continuing the historic legacy of conservation leadership through improving and restoring soil, water, and air.
Supporter Bree Breckel said that the Coon Creek watershed is unique and required that farmers in the past be skilled when using the land.
“We have a different climate here and different topography which requires very conscientious use of the land,” she said.
Matthew Canter, a farmer and Coon Creek Community Watershed Council board member said that he has changed the way he farms because what he does directly impacts others in the watershed.
“We really have kind of put a lot of effort in making all of our pastures robust, full of perennials and diverse,” he said. “As a result, you are creating sod layers which holds in more water and water is really what we are all about here in the water shed because it’s both a blessing, and if it’s misused, it can be a catastrophic curse.”
The end goal, making water be absorbed in the ground. Making, as they put it, "running water walk."
Coon Creek Watershed Council will hold a celebration of the history and accomplishments of the group at 7099 Oboe Ave near Cashton Saturday. There will be food, drinks and entertainment.