Coon Valley area residents battle the cold after power outage

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW)- Early Thursday morning Coon Valley residents battled freezing temperatures after an Xcel transmission line went down on the west side of town.
The power outage occurred shortly after midnight which left residents searching for ways to stay warm in freezing temperatures until power was restored at 3:00 p.m.
Director of Emergency Management of Vernon County Brandon Larson said their were no reports or calls of people needing assistance, but have an emergency plan in place.
"We do have warming shelters identified one in just about every city or in the county," Larson said. "Coon Valley Fire Station is identified and it is available to go there.
Organic Farmer Craig Dunnam said extended periods of time without power not only causes issues for his family, but for his animals that need to be tended.
"We have animals that need to be watered and maintained and of course without power pipes start to freeze water starts to stop working and you can't really do a lot about it until things open back up again," Dunnam said.
Larson urges people to stay prepared this upcoming winter for power outages. He said to keep extra blankets, flashlights and batteries on hand. He also reccommends keeping any generator outside your home as they produce carbon monoxide.