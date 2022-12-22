Coon Valley area residents battle the cold after power outage

 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming...

.Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3
to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing
drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in
southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero.

Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong
through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has
increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a
Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions
and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in
open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota
and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending
on your location.

With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as
little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills
to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Coon Valley area residents battle the cold after power outage

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW)- Early Thursday morning Coon Valley residents battled freezing temperatures after an Xcel transmission line went down on the west side of town.

Power outage

The power outage occurred shortly after midnight which left residents searching for ways to stay warm in freezing temperatures until power was restored at 3:00 p.m.

Director of Emergency Management of Vernon County Brandon Larson said their were no reports or calls of people needing assistance, but have an emergency plan in place.

Station

"We do have warming shelters identified one in just about every city or in the county," Larson said. "Coon Valley Fire Station is identified and it is available to go there.

Organic Farmer Craig Dunnam said extended periods of time without power not only causes issues for his family, but for his animals that need to be tended.

Cows

"We have animals that need to be watered and maintained and of course without power pipes start to freeze water starts to stop working and you can't really do a lot about it until things open back up again," Dunnam said.

Larson urges people to stay prepared this upcoming winter for power outages. He said to keep extra blankets, flashlights and batteries on hand. He also reccommends keeping any generator outside your home as they produce carbon monoxide.

