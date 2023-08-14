Coon Valley man loses privileges after illegally killing buck

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Coon Valley area man loses his hunting and fishing privileges for three years after reaching a plea deal for shooting a deer out of season.
Douglas D. Meyers was charged in October 2022 after a tip came into the Wisconsin DNR's Violation Hotline.
The criminal complaint said that Meyers told DNR wardens that he shot the deer with a crossbow during archery season in November 2021.
When pressed further by the wardens, he confessed that he used a rifle to shoot the buck while he stood behind his garage then shot the dead deer with a crossbow. He said he took the arrow and stabbed the buck where he shot the deer to cover up the gunshot wound.
The DNR said the deer was showcased in several local hunting contests. The deer, which had a green score rack measurement of 218, has since been removed after contest organizers were notified of the illegal kill.
Meyers also used his wife's harvest authorizations to take two other bucks in previous years along with placing illegal bait on his property. He was fined for those offenses.
“We appreciate the teamwork from citizens who care about the state’s resources and want them protected,” said Tyler Strelow, DNR Lt. Warden who supervises the wardens in La Crosse and Vernon counties. “It is important to take action against individuals who are stealing from those who hunt the Wisconsin way – legally, safely and ethically.”
Meyers agreed to the plea deal in June.