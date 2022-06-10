Coon Valley Police Chief announces bid for Vernon County Sheriff

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Police Chief of Coon Valley is making a bid to become the next Vernon County Sheriff.
Philip Welch is the latest person to announce his candidacy to replace retiring Sheriff John Spears.
Welch is also a part-time patrol deputy with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. He's worked there since 2008 as a jail officer in the patrol division.
He was named Chief of Police in the Village of Ontario in 2015 before moving to Coon Valley in 2018.
In his campaign announcement, he outlined his positions on several issues. "As Sheriff, I will focus not only on responding to criminal behavior, but also working to prevent it through education and proactive community engagement. I see a need to battle drug trends in more comprehensive ways, since drug use drives so much other crime, and I support increasing inter-agency collaboration. I would like to utilize technology more in solving and preventing crime. I support law enforcement connection with our schools, both for protection and for proactive positive relationships. The jail is a place where positive programming could help in rehabilitation efforts. I believe strongly in a leadership style of personally connecting with and supporting employees in individual and corporate growth, knowing the culture in which we work is very important to our service to the community."
Three others have announced their candidacies for sheriff-all currently work for the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Sheriff Roy Torgerson, Investigator Scott Bjerkos, and Jailer Janice Turben are campaigning for the office.