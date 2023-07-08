Coon Valley resident celebrates 100th birthday

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) -Elnor Haugen of Coon Valley celebrated his 100th birthday on July 7.
Thus far in his 100 years of life, Haugen has been a soldier, where he helped assemble over 3000 airplanes in the span of three years. He was stationed in Casablanca, Morocco, during WWII. Haugen served a total of four in the Army.
Haugen also served his local community, where he spent 40 years working at the La Crosse train station, and he even spent 13 years cutting grass at a cemetery.
Haugen's continuous service has earned him a loving reputation within the community.
"He's a very good friend, and I've known him for 50 years, " said Frank Mathison, Historian for Post 116, and a close friend of Haugen. “Everybody likes him, loves him."
His service never-ending, he has been with the Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 for over 50 years. During his time with Post 116, he has been an active member, serving in the color guard and he has also served as the Post’s Chaplain.
And even after all of that, Haugen says he still feels young.
“I don’t feel any different than I did when I was twenty,” Haugen said. “I'm in my right mind I hope."
For his numerous years of service to his country and community, the American Legion and Senator Brad Pfaff gifted a plaque and flag to Haugen, wishing him many more birthdays to come.