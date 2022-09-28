Coon Valley woman arrested on drug delivery charges

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Coon Valley woman is awaiting a court appearance after her arrest on drug charges.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that on September 23, their office along with other agencies executed a search warrant at a home in Coon Valley.
At the time, they took Heather D. Carter, 49, into custody on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
During the search, investigators seized three ounces of cocaine, approximately 250 suspected fentanyl pills, and approximately 15 ounces of methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office said the total value of the drugs was $25,000.
Following her arrest, Carter was taken to the Vernon County Jail where she's held on a $100,000 cash bond.
She's scheduled for an initial court appearance on October 25.