Cooper Stoll named new Executive Director of YWCA La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A UWL professor and member of the La Crosse School Board is named as the new Executive Director of the YWCA La Crosse.
Dr. Laurie Cooper Stoll succeeds Lauren Journot beginning February 1.
“We are so excited that Laurie has accepted our invitation to lead YWCA La Crosse,” said Liz Wallace, President of the Board of Directors. “Beyond her unrivaled scholarly and professional credentials, she brings to the organization new drive to continue to build collaborative relationships in the La Crosse area in order to promote justice for all individuals in our communities.”
Dr. Cooper Stoll is currently a Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice at UW-La Crosse. She has served for several years on the Board of Education for the La Crosse School District although not running for re-election this year. She's also the author of two books.
According to information on the it's website, "YWCA La Crosse provides programs to inspire girls to grow into leaders of tomorrow, advocate for historically underrepresented populations, and empower women to work toward self-sufficiency."