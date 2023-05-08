Copeland Park reopens; other parks and trails still closed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A city park reopens as floodwaters continue to drop in the La Crosse area.

They city's Parks and Recreation Department said that Copeland Park is once again open for use.

It was one of several parks and trails in the city closed by flooding on the Mississippi River.

The floodwaters rose far enough to cover a portion of the third base side of the field. Several baseball games were moved due to the high water.

A Parks Department spokesperson said that all trails, boat landings, and Pettibone Park remain closed as of Monday afternoon (5/8).

On Friday, Riverside Park and the Houska Dog Park reopened.