 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Possible Refreeze of Wet Roads Overnight...

Roads that remain wet or have standing water on them from today's
rainfall may turn icy overnight as the sun set and temperatures
slowly fall below freezing. These issues will be most prevalent
on secondary and untreated roadways that have poor drainage. Be
alert for these icy locations if driving and be prepared to slow
down.

Cops Gone Wild at Buffalo Wild Wings raising money for Special Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
Cops Gone Wild at Buffalo Wild Wings

The Onalaska Police Department helped out Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings. The officers helped buss tables and serve food all to support Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Police Department helped out Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings. The officers helped buss tables and serve food all to support Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes.

The officers were collecting donations and selling shirts to help fund uniforms and travel for the athletes.

"The Special Olympics athletes have always held a special place in law enforcement's heart and that's why we do events like this. The money helps to defer the cost of uniforms and travel. Because a lot of the athletes have to overcome great challenges to compete," said Investigator Peter Jakowski.

There was a wing eating contest between staff at the Onalaska Police Department and the athletes.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you