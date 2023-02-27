Cops Gone Wild at Buffalo Wild Wings raising money for Special Olympics

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Police Department helped out Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings. The officers helped buss tables and serve food all to support Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes.
The officers were collecting donations and selling shirts to help fund uniforms and travel for the athletes.
"The Special Olympics athletes have always held a special place in law enforcement's heart and that's why we do events like this. The money helps to defer the cost of uniforms and travel. Because a lot of the athletes have to overcome great challenges to compete," said Investigator Peter Jakowski.
There was a wing eating contest between staff at the Onalaska Police Department and the athletes.