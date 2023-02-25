'Cops Gone Wild' Onalaska fundraiser benefits Special Olympics

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - An annual fundraiser is back on Monday, February 27, to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Members of the Onalaska Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies are "serving" the community in a different way at Buffalo Wild Wings on Onalaska. They're taking the role of servers at the restaurant from Noon-8 p.m.
Ten percent of all food sales, whether eat-in or carryout, go to the fundraising efforts. Tip donations received by the officers also goes toward helping Special Olympic athletes.
Also, for a donation of $5, you can receive a Cop Car Blinkie Pin. A $10 donation gets you a chance to "Mini-Plunge" while a $20 donation brings a Cops Gone Wild t-shirt.
There are also special wing eating contests with law enforcement agencies squaring off along with Special Olympic athletes competing as well.