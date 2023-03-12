Cost of buying eggs vs. raising chickens

DURAND, Wis. (WXOW) - With egg prices skyrocketing to record heights, is it actually cheaper to raise chickens than to spend a few bucks on the breakfast staple at the grocery store?
The short answer is: no.
However, that is not stopping people from looking into raising birds for the first time.
Purely Poultry in Durand, Wisconsin, supplies many types of birds to clients from around 60 farms nationwide. Owner Shannon Livingston-Mock says that they have seen sales rise by around 25-percent compared to a year ago.
A typical order takes up to three weeks to be delivered, but business has gotten so flooded that the company has back orders through July.
“Everybody’s a little inundated with the demand," Livingston-Mock said. "We’re trying to schedule birds. We’re trying to guesstimate what’s going to be hatching. Then getting the birds their alive. You don’t want to have to replace those orders. Especially this year. There’s too much of a demand.”
She said that to raise chickens for the first time, the consumer would need to invest a minimum for $400 and potentially up to $1,000. After that, feeding three chickens would run around $20 each month on top of other expenses like bedding, tools, heating in the winter and cooling in the summer. The price of eggs peaked at $4.25 a dozen in February.
Around 80-percent of potential new customers who called Purely Poultry specifically mentioned egg prices, but most ended up not going through with a purchase.
General Manager Holly Papenfus says that they talk customers through the process before selling them any birds.
“We don’t want to just sell them a bird," Papenfus said. "We want to set them up for success in raising those birds so that they get the eggs that they’re looking for. We would tell them everything that they need to have as far as feed, housing, temperatures and things. Then have a discussion with them about the different breeds and the laying patterns of each breed.”
Livingston-Mock said that chickens lay eggs beginning at seven months old and will do so for up to three years.
She says even though raising chickens is more expensive than buying eggs, consumer behavior is causing the interest in acquiring birds.
"There’s a level in the last few years of self sustainability that’s been drilled into consumer’s heads," Livingston-Mock said. "We’re not necessarily as able to depend on commercial grocery stores and things to supply what we need.”
Purely Poultry was selling around 35,000 birds a month before their surge in sales, including 15,000 chickens. That number is now closer to 20,000 chickens.
Papenfus added that raising quail is an alternative to chickens and are less expensive to raise. She said quail require less feed and space for housing since they are a smaller species.
Many who end up raising chickens say that they enjoy the hobby. Randy Reeves of Onalaska bought some birds after the city passed an ordinance that allowed home owners to keep them on their property.
Reeves feels doing so fit well into his lifestyle.
"I've always wanted to grow more food on my property," Reeves said. "I'm a gardener and I grow 90-percent of my food. I thought it would be fun to have my own eggs and chickens. I've heard they're very easy."
Livingston-Mock says anyone interested in raising chickens should do plenty of research before committing to the work that comes with it.