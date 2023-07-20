Costs, supplies delay Copper Rocks build at former Kmart site

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The developer of the former Kmart site in La Crosse said they've run into a couple of delays with the project.
360 Real Estate Solutions announced plans in January 2022 for Copper Rocks, a mixed housing and retail space at the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road.
The project features apartments in six buildings along with 30,000 square feet of commercial and community space and outdoor green space.
In a release sent out on Wednesday, 360 said the delay in the work is due to the unforeseen rise in construction costs over the past 12-18 months combined with supply chain issues.
They also mentioned rising interest rates impacting the housing market in the area.
Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions Development Director, Jeremy Novak, said “This is something the neighborhood and community are excited about. The community will ultimately see all of the benefits we envisioned initially. It is a matter of when we start, not if.”
Novak said that once conditions look appropriate, they'll hit the ground running on the project.