Coulee Bank employees volunteer at WAFER Food Pantry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Once a quarter, Coulee Bank hopes to take a large amount of their staff to area organizations and spend the day volunteering.
The group sent 20 people to the WAFER Food Pantry on Thursday to help out with the operations of the facility. The bank has also assisted in paper shredding events and ringing bells for the Salvation Army.
Treasury Management Officer Tim Oliver says that it's a changeup to their normal job responsibilities.
“We’re packing boxes, unloading trucks," Oliver said. "I know we’ll be handing out food to the people today. Taking them to their cars and stuff. Basically putting boxes and bags together for them to take home. It’s been awesome. Any time we can give back, I think it’s a great feeling for not only myself but all of the people you see back here today. We wouldn’t be able to do it without their participation as well. I’m really proud of that.”
WAFER Client Coordinator Laura Kim says that they welcome the extra help whenever they can get it.
“We usually have a big group about every four to six weeks," Kim said. "We look forward to the big groups because we like to show them what we do here for the community. It helps us get caught up on the things we’re unable to do from day to day.”
The new WAFER facility at the intersection of Gillette and George Streets will open in the spring. A specific date has not been set. Kim says that several more volunteers are needed once it opens.