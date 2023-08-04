Coulee Chordsmen set to serenade Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen Barbershop Quartet is preparing to host their annual Harmony Under the Stars performance.
On Tuesday, at 7 p.m. in the Riverside Park bandshell, a group of 40 acapella singers are set to perform a variety of classic barbershop music.
"The Coulee Chordsmen have been around for over seventy-five years, and of course, we're so blessed to be here at beautiful Riverside Park to perform again,” said Eric Sorenson, Co-Director of the Coulee Chordsmen. "We will be doing music from the old time Broadway style, as well as love songs and ballads, and some patriotic music.”
The group has brought fun-filled music to the community for decades, sharing their love of music with the audience.
"Our music is made up of guys who just love to sing, and that includes me, and we have a lot of fun while we sing,” said Sorenson. “If you've never seen the Chordsmen, I think you'll come out and enjoy an hour of great music."
The performance is free for the public to view, but there will be a chance to donate to the La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight, a charity in which the Coulee Chordsmen support.