Coulee Christian breaks a wall on its new high school

WEST SALEM, Wis (WXOW) - Coulee Christian held a Wall Breaking ceremony to kick off the remodel of their new building.
The new school will feature up to date science labs and as well as a facility to help students enter the trades.
Renovation begins this week on half of the building and the high schoolers will move into the other half this fall.
The building was donated by a community member three years ago.
They plan on having construction done in January 2024
Coulee Christian will continue to use their current building on Garland Street as the elementary and middle school.
