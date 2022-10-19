Coulee Christian School looks to move locations due to enrollment growth

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - According to Coulee Christian School officials, the school has experienced a rapid growth in enrollment numbers over the years. Now they're looking to move facilities to meet the demand.
The school operates from 3K through 12th grade in West Salem.
Secondary Principal and Athletic Director of Coulee Christian School Chris Davis said the middle school has grown to about double the size of the high school.
The proposed location cannot be disclosed at this time, however school officials are in talks about moving to Onalaska.
The current enrollment of Coulee Christian sits at 269 students, with hopes to expand the enrollment to 500 students with the new building.
"If we were to add more students which is likely to happen just with the interest in Christian education in the area, there would have to be staff added accordingly." Davis said. "We would certainly be bringing our current staff with us who have been well prepared and qualified to teach."
Davis is hopeful to begin the moving process in the next two years. The school is currently fundraising to meet their $5 million goal in the next five months.
