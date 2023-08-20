 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 during the afternoons of Tuesday through Thursday.
These values could be locally higher at times.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and
humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through
during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly
lower afternoon heat indices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Coulee Con concludes Sunday in La Crosse, raising money for Children's Miracle Network

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The ninth annual Coulee Con concluded Sunday at the La Crosse Center.

The event brings together all sorts of gamers and has a focus of building a supportive, inclusive community around tabletop gaming.

Booths were set up throughout the La Crosse Center with various displays for people to look at, play and purchase different types of games.

Coulee Con has used the event as a fundraiser not only for there group, but also for people in need.

“We raise money through this to support our own giving away efforts of games and inclusive gaming. And then we also have a component of this that raises money for Children's Miracle Network,” Josh Hertel, Coordinator of Coulee Con said. “Children's Miracle also has a program called “Extra Life” which is just for gamers. And so if gamers are really interested in raising money for Children's Miracle Network they can look at ExtraLife.com and join that program. We actually have an Extra Life guild here in the region."

Since 2015, Coulee Con has raised over $6,000 for the area's Children's Miracle Network Hospital, being Gundersen.

Coulee Con will be held at the La Crosse Center next year from August 16–18. More information can be found at CouleeCon.com.

