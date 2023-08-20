Coulee Con concludes Sunday in La Crosse, raising money for Children's Miracle Network

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The ninth annual Coulee Con concluded Sunday at the La Crosse Center.
The event brings together all sorts of gamers and has a focus of building a supportive, inclusive community around tabletop gaming.
Booths were set up throughout the La Crosse Center with various displays for people to look at, play and purchase different types of games.
Coulee Con has used the event as a fundraiser not only for there group, but also for people in need.
“We raise money through this to support our own giving away efforts of games and inclusive gaming. And then we also have a component of this that raises money for Children's Miracle Network,” Josh Hertel, Coordinator of Coulee Con said. “Children's Miracle also has a program called “Extra Life” which is just for gamers. And so if gamers are really interested in raising money for Children's Miracle Network they can look at ExtraLife.com and join that program. We actually have an Extra Life guild here in the region."
Since 2015, Coulee Con has raised over $6,000 for the area's Children's Miracle Network Hospital, being Gundersen.
Coulee Con will be held at the La Crosse Center next year from August 16–18. More information can be found at CouleeCon.com.