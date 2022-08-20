Coulee Con draws gaming fans to La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Coulee Con, an event for fans of tabletop games, drew in many people Saturday at the La Crosse Center.
Those who consider the discipline a hobby played favorites such as "Dungeons & Dragons" and "Settlers of Catan." Vendors also sold merchandise to those hoping to add to their collections. Several games were available in raffles or a silent auction.
Megan Coe of River City Hobbies, one of many local businesses in attendance, says people coming together for their common interest of gaming is a welcome sight.
"It's always great to be around your people," Coe said. "Your safe space where you can speak the same language with people. Sometimes you get the feeling that this is the thing that I love and want to share everything I know about it. Our family and friends very politely tolerate us in the manner that we often tolerate them talking about football."
The event also serves as a fundraiser. Since 2015, Coulee Con has raised more than $5,000 for the area's Children's Miracle Network Hospital.
Coulee Con continues Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Click here for ticket information.