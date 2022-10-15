Coulee Cup goes international at this years tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday kicked off the 6th annual Coulee Cup at Fields for Kids.
President of Rush Wisconsin West Soccer Club Scott Thesing said the tournament based in La Crosse is becoming a soccer destination.
121 teams from 5 states are participating and 5 teams coming from Canada.
The competition is split into separate pools based on age. With each team playing roughly four games a day.
"We take pride in what Rush has to offer," Thesing said. "The way we develop kids and help them grow as soccer players and as human beings."
Sunday is the final day of the competition and some teams will compete in the championship bracket.