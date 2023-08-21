Coulee Recovery Center holding Treatment Service Resource Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Coulee Recovery Center will hold a treatment service resource fair on Tuesday.
The fair is to help people who have questions regarding their journey to recovery.
This event is an opportunity for people recovering to form relationships with resources according to Danielle Fortney, Community resource navigator with the Coulee Recovery Center.
"Sometimes the clinical treatment part is what really confuses people,” Fortney said. The insurance questions and what kind of services do they provide. The different levels of care, out patient versus inpatient or residential treatment. I just wanted to focus this resource fair on just those services."
With the event all about making connections, Fortney added that the fair is not only for people recovering, but also professional roles such as a social worker or recovery coach.
“We’re just trying to connect to the community with these resources so that they can help them understand them better,” she said. “So that they feel like they are at the point where they may need some help they can reach out to these people and make appointments and just ask more questions.”
This treatment service resource fair is open to the public from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Coulee Recovery Center located at 933 Ferry St. in La Crosse.
Coulee Recovery is also be holding a Candlelight Vigil Service on August 30 beginning at 6:00 p.m. More information about that can be found on their Facebook Page.