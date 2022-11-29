 Skip to main content
Coulee Region Fire Departments team up for 'Keep the Wreath Green' campaign

Local fire stations are hanging wreaths with green light bulbs, however they are not just for decoration.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Fire departments in the Coulee Region are taking part in the 12th annual 'Keep the Wreath Green' fire prevention campaign. 

"The day after Thanksgiving, we put a wreath up, and it's covered in green lights, outside of City Hall here and in every one of our surrounding communities," said Onalaska Fire Department firefighter and EMT Jack Hubbard. "So, the City of Onalaska participates, as do Holmen, La Crosse, La Crescent, and Campbell. If one of us has a fire, we replace a green light with a red light." 

The wreath will also have one white light bulb to signify firefighters who have died in the line of duty and to serve as a reminder of the men and women serving in the armed forces.

"Make sure you're watering your Christmas trees," Hubbard said. "We always recommend using an artificial Christmas tree versus a real Christmas tree just because they are not as flammable, especially when they become dry."

The goal is to keep the wreath green through January 1, 2023.

