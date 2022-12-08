 Skip to main content
Coulee Region Frost hosting holiday tourney

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The sound of the puck dropped is followed by a flurry of activity on the ice at Green Island as the Coulee Region Frost practice for their upcoming tournament.

The Frost was first created in 2016. The adaptive sport of sled hockey has since retained a solid team of young athletes taking to the ice.

ice one

The Frost sled hockey team first came to be back in 2016.

'You gotta get that puck, shoot it, capture it," said Jackson Larson who has been with the team for five years. 

Another player, Addison Tarrence, shared what the ice hockey experience has been for her as part of the Frost.

ice two

Players prepare for the Holiday Invitational, beginning Saturday morning at Green Island.

"What I love most is I got to meet new people," she said. "It's just a really fun game to play. I was very scared at first just because I didn't know what I was doing, but we all love bumping into each other."

For other members of the team, it's been a fantastic discovery.

"Hockey just opened up my whole life to all of this cool different stuff I get to do," said goalie Carbrey Grelle. "We have come so far as a team."

ice three

The Coulee Region Frost welcome new players any time of the year and is for both youth and adult players.

With their home tournament quickly approaching, it's also a time of excitement.

"I'm really excited about being able to play against other people," said Devin Filzen. "To play against other people that are different skill levels then me, maybe even a higher skill level...yeah."

The Holiday Invitational has seven scheduled games with the first puck set to drop at 10:20 a.m. All the games take place at Green Island Ice Arena.  For more information you can go to their Facebook page at Coulee Region Sled Hockey.

Tags

