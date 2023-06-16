Coulee Region Humane Society breaks new ground

 Skip to main content
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region Humane Society broke ground on a new building expansion and renovation project. 

The much-needed 500 square-foot expansion is finally underway, after years of waiting.

"We have been working on a capital campaign for years and years, at least over 16 years," said Heather Drievold, the Executive Director of the Coulee Region Humane Society. “It stopped and it started and we had different processes that have come up in place, but we are finally here, so we are so very excited that we are going to be expanding our building."

groundbreaking.jpg

The $3.5 million campaign project includes a new treatment center, additional housing for animals, and an expanded dog training room. Through donations, the shelter has covered 93% of the total cost. 

All additions are intended to increase the level of care for shelter animals. 

"Our goal with the expansion is to model a fear-free practice, so providing the least amount of stress on any animal that is in our care," said Drievold. 

THERAPY DOG.jpg

The shelter currently has 283 animals in its care, and they are in need of foster homes to send animals to during the construction process. 

More information about foster home applications, renovation plans, and ways to donate can be found on the CRHS website.

