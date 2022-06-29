Coulee Region Humane Society: Don't paint the turtles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Don't paint the turtles.
That's what the Coulee Region Humane Society (CRHS) and the Wisconsin DNR are asking people not to paint the shells of the turtles in the area.
In a news release, the CHRS said the DNR has been in contact with them regarding at least a dozen wild turtles whose shells were found covered in bright paint.
The people who they said had done the painting reported doing it "so that cars can see them more easily."
According to the CRHS, painting the shell of a turtle can be harmful or deadly depending on the type of paint used. The shell is made up of sheletal and dermal bones so it is a living part of the turtle. Painting the shell prevents nutrients from being absorbed from the sun's rays. It also makes it more difficult for turtle to camouflage from predators.
To remove the paint, rehabilitators have to use oils and small chisels to separate the paint from the shell which is a time consuming process. It can take as long as a week to complete the process.
Also, the CRHS isn't licensed to take care of a turtle. If they do get one that needs rehabilitation, they have to send it to another facility.
If their Wildlife division gets a turtle, they'll relocate it and release it if it is healthy enough.
So far, the CRHS has had one painted turtle come in during 2022.