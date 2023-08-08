 Skip to main content
Coulee Region Humane Society hosting Adopt-a-Thon

ONALASKA, Wis. -- The Coulee Region Humane Society will be hosting the 19th annual Adopt-a-Thon beginning Wednesday, August 9 to promote pet adoption and fostering.

Adopters can name their own adoption fee of five dollars or more from the start of the promotion through Thursday, August 31.

The promotion applies to all CRHS adoptable animals, including cats, kittens, dogs and small animals like guinea pigs and hamsters.

To adopt an animal, submit an adoption application found on the shelter’s website, CouleeHumane.com.

Upon approval potential adopters can learn more information about the animal and set up a time to meet and take them home.

Between animals housed at the shelter and foster homes, CRHS currently has almost 300 animals in their care.

