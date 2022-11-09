Coulee Region Humane Society looks to find loving homes for animals

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Coulee Region Humane Society has been experiencing an influx of adoptable animals at the shelter.
Coulee Region Humane Society Executive Director Heather Drievold encourages those interested in adding a furry friend to the family to go the adoption route to give the animals a second chance to have a loving home.
She said those interested can fill out an application to adopt or meet the pets available to find the best companion.
"When deciding on good fits for family we look at things that the animal comes with like how did they act in their previous home," Drievold said. "And then we do some evaluation here to make sure that it is consistent to what the previous owners have said."
You can find adoption applications and view their animals here.
The shelter also provides training and behavior programs for pet owners.