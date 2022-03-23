 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Coulee Region Humane Society takes in 7 dogs from Texas shelter

  • Updated
  • 0

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- To help a Texas animal shelter that was dealing with massive overcrowding, the Coulee Region Humane Society took in seven dogs. 

The Bissell Pet Foundation relocated more than 130 cats and dogs Tuesday to shelters and rescues in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. 

The Coulee Region Humane Society took in one adult dog and six puppies. 

"We actually get reached out to often by other organizations," Kennel Operations Manager Amber Grosch said. "We really try to help more local, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, but we've taken Texas transport in multiple times."

Dane County Humane Society assisted with transporting the animals from Illinois to Wisconsin. 

Coulee Region Humane Society .jpg

According to Grosch that besides a possible skin condition the dogs are happy and have played out in the grass. 

"They're actually going to be put up for adoption on Friday," Grosch said. "Some of them are spayed or scheduled for it tomorrow and have a little bit of medical things that need to be looked into."

Most of the puppies are six months or younger and Grosch anticipates they will be adopted fast. 

Visit couleehumane.com for more information about adoption. 

Tags

Recommended for you