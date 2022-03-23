Coulee Region Humane Society took in 7 dogs from Texas shelter

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- To help a Texas animal shelter that was dealing with massive overcrowding, the Coulee Region Humane Society took in seven dogs.
The Bissell Pet Foundation relocated more than 130 cats and dogs Tuesday to shelters and rescues in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The Coulee Region Humane Society took in one adult dog and six puppies.
"We actually get reached out to often by other organizations," Kennel Operations Manager Amber Grosch said. "We really try to help more local, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, but we've taken Texas transport in multiple times."
Dane County Humane Society assisted with transporting the animals from Illinois to Wisconsin.
According to Grosch that besides a possible skin condition the dogs are happy and have played out in the grass.
"They're actually going to be put up for adoption on Friday," Grosch said. "Some of them are spayed or scheduled for it tomorrow and have a little bit of medical things that need to be looked into."
Most of the puppies are six months or younger and Grosch anticipates they will be adopted fast.
Visit couleehumane.com for more information about adoption.