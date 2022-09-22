Coulee Region Job Fair visits the Omni Center

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - In a time when many companies are looking to hire, around 65 employers set up shop at the Omni Center in Onalaska for the Coulee Region Job Fair.
Put on by the Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and referred to as the largest such event in the area, many people looking for a career change mingled with what could be their next bosses.
Businesses such as restaurants, retailers, government and more were represented as they try to fill countless positions.
Mill Haven Foods, which specializes in dry dairy products with locations in New Lisbon and Tomah, looked to fill around a dozen positions on their staff. Valerie Kaminski with their Human Resources department says that they are not necessarily under staffed like some industries, but are rather in a position where they can afford more employees to meet their increased demand.
"It's more so the growth," Kaminski said. "We're seeing a lot of growth throughout the last few years. Of course the pandemic has affected staffing levels. But Mill Haven Foods is growing by leaps and bounds. We need to hire candidates that are willing to become part of our family and stay with us for the long haul and continue to grow with the company."
