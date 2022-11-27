Coulee Region shoppers eyeing real Christmas Trees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Thanksgiving over, consumers in La Crosse have set their eyes on Christmas.
Estimates indicate that roughly 30 million real Christmas trees will be sold this year, several more than fake ones.
Trees Today Nursery began selling their Balsam and Fraser firs last week and have already sold half of their annual supply. Manager Beth Filla says that they bring in 150-200 trees each year, all of which are locally sourced in Western Wisconsin.
For those opting for real trees, Filla says to constantly treat it so that is stays green and looking fresh.
"An important aspect to live Christmas trees is making sure that you water them," Filla said. "They'll easily go through a gallon of water a day. Make sure they don't dry up. If you leave, water them before and water them when you come back home. It'll probably go through water at least twice a day."
Around 350 million Christmas trees are currently growing in the United States.