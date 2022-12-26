Coulee Region shoppers returning holiday gifts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Christmas in the books, consumers in the area are now in the process of returning their presents.
The Valley View Mall saw shoppers out and about Monday morning. Some brought their kids along as school is still on winter break. Some retailers expect upwards of 20-percent of their bought merchandise to be returned or exchanged.
Aurora Bergeron, manager of the Zumiez clothing outlet, says there are a few reasons why people look to return their items.
"The most common return or exchange that I see is because of size or color," Bergeron said. "They just want something different that wasn't quite what they had hoped for. The size is usually the biggest reasoning."
Bergeron says this time of year also sees an increase in the number of people using gift cards to purchase merchandise.