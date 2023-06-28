 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Coulee Region students roll up their sleeves at the Kids' Culinary Academy

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Kids' Culinary Academy is back at the University Wisconsin-La Crosse with their theme "All Things Appetizers."

6th to 8th grade students from around the Coulee Region are there to learn the ins and outs of a kitchen while sharpening their cooking skills.

Learning

They are instructed under UW-L's Executive Chefs and Sous Chefs, to learn how to make dishes as well as kitchen safety.

Sous Chef Michael Raymond said the first day focused on presentation and sanitation practices. The young chefs then created onion rings, smoked trout, and mashed potatoes.

Appetizer

"As a chef I taught my own kids to cook, they now work in the business," Raymond said. "And these kids don't get that opportunity, I don't think, in everybody's household. So this gives them a chance to try some of those skills."

8th grade La Crosse Polytechnic School student Brecken Jackson said it is his second year returning to the program.

Kid Chef

"I thought it was a great program. I have my parents to teach me, too, but I didn't know how to chop, I didn't know how to use the deep fryer. So I thought it would be a fun opportunity to just see what else I could do."

On Thursday, the kids will prepare stuffed peppers and Ritz bombs.

Friday is the final day of the program where the kids will present their culinary creations to their parents for a feast.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you