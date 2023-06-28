Coulee Region students roll up their sleeves at the Kids' Culinary Academy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Kids' Culinary Academy is back at the University Wisconsin-La Crosse with their theme "All Things Appetizers."
6th to 8th grade students from around the Coulee Region are there to learn the ins and outs of a kitchen while sharpening their cooking skills.
They are instructed under UW-L's Executive Chefs and Sous Chefs, to learn how to make dishes as well as kitchen safety.
Sous Chef Michael Raymond said the first day focused on presentation and sanitation practices. The young chefs then created onion rings, smoked trout, and mashed potatoes.
"As a chef I taught my own kids to cook, they now work in the business," Raymond said. "And these kids don't get that opportunity, I don't think, in everybody's household. So this gives them a chance to try some of those skills."
8th grade La Crosse Polytechnic School student Brecken Jackson said it is his second year returning to the program.
"I thought it was a great program. I have my parents to teach me, too, but I didn't know how to chop, I didn't know how to use the deep fryer. So I thought it would be a fun opportunity to just see what else I could do."
On Thursday, the kids will prepare stuffed peppers and Ritz bombs.
Friday is the final day of the program where the kids will present their culinary creations to their parents for a feast.