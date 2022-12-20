Coulee Region to experience blizzard-like conditions, National Weather Service says

"We don’t get blizzard conditions in this area very often," Abbott said. "It really only happens maybe once every few years, so this is going to be a very serious weather system."
With the possibility of blowing snow comes increased travel concerns, especially since this is the busy holiday season.
"Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car and that your car is ready to drive and ready to handle the elements of winter," said AAA Minnesota-Iowa Public Affairs Specialist Meredith Mitts. "So, in an emergency kit, that should include things like warm winter clothing, extra hats and blankets, food, and water, and then the winter essentials that include flashlights and batteries, a way to charge your phone, preferably a battery pack in addition to a phone charger in your car, and then flashlights, shovels, snow scrapers, and jumper cables are a good idea to keep on hand."
Mitts says that if you’re planning on flying, it would be a good idea to leave early or change travel plans.
