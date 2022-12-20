 Skip to main content
...High Impact Winter Storm Expected...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday afternoon
into Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow
late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning before strong
northwest winds develop Thursday through Saturday. The strongest
winds will be Thursday night through Friday, with gusts as high as
45 mph and life-threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero.
Blizzard conditions are possible, especially west of the
Mississippi River Thursday night through Friday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting
snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches and cause power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening cold wind chills are
expected Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below
zero Thursday night through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Coulee Region to experience blizzard-like conditions, National Weather Service says

  • Updated
  • 0
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in La Crosse are monitoring an approaching winter storm that will bring major impacts to the Coulee Region.
nws la crosse.jpg
"This winter storm this week is going to be a long-duration storm," said NWS La Crosse Meteorologist Kate Abbott. "It starts out with snow and starts to fall Wednesday afternoon or early evening."
 
Abbott says to expect several inches of snow once the snow begins to taper off Thursday afternoon. On top of that, strong winds will result in blizzard conditions. The possibility of power outages is of concern, especially with dangerous wind chills expected.
nws meteorologists.jpg

"We don’t get blizzard conditions in this area very often," Abbott said. "It really only happens maybe once every few years, so this is going to be a very serious weather system."

With the possibility of blowing snow comes increased travel concerns, especially since this is the busy holiday season.

"Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car and that your car is ready to drive and ready to handle the elements of winter," said AAA Minnesota-Iowa Public Affairs Specialist Meredith Mitts. "So, in an emergency kit, that should include things like warm winter clothing, extra hats and blankets, food, and water, and then the winter essentials that include flashlights and batteries, a way to charge your phone, preferably a battery pack in addition to a phone charger in your car, and then flashlights, shovels, snow scrapers, and jumper cables are a good idea to keep on hand."

Mitts says that if you’re planning on flying, it would be a good idea to leave early or change travel plans.

