Couleecap announces new business incubator

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Thursday morning, Couleecap announced their new small business incubator located on 320 Main Street in Downtown La Crosse.
The non-profit is focusing on brining in businesses owned by women, people of color, and veterans looking to take their ideas to a retail setting.
The organization is looking to bring 8-10 businesses to the building. Offering assistance in financial and business planning, with the help from the Wisconsin's Women's Business Initiatives Corporation.
The business incubator was made possible in part by a $90,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.
Community Development Director of Couleecap Ashley Lacenski, said after seeing a successful pop-up shop programs during the holiday, the organization wanted to create a year round model to provide opportunities to entrepreneurs.
"Small businesses are the fabric of our community. When people shop local and support small businesses that money stays in the community it helps create jobs it helps support our local residents," Lacenski said.
Businesses that occupy the space will pay no rent for the first three months and will escalate every few months after.
Couleecap is hoping to have the business incubator running by the end of October. The organization is looking for people interested in bringing their business to the location.
You can learn more about the program or submit an application here.