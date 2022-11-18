Couleecap is looking to bring your business idea to retail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Couleecap's business incubator The Collective on Main is looking to help bring your small business to a retail setting.
The Collective on Main currently occupies five vendors but can hold 8-10.
Rent is based on a 12-month structure with the first three months free of cost.
Crystal Noble, the Business and Income Manager at Couleecap, said the program will also offer training and assistance for their vendors.
"We're looking for somebody that already has some form of a business already, whether they're doing vendor events or whether they are selling online. But some basic business plan is we would like to require so that they are moving into this space," Noble said.
You can find more information on the program or apply here.