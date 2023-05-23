 Skip to main content
Couleecap unveils their new food pantry in Norwalk

  • Updated
  • 0

NORWALK, Wis. (WXOW)- On Tuesday morning Couleecap unveiled their new Community Harvest Food Pantry in Norwalk.

Executive Director Hetti Brown said families in need of food are allowed to shop based on their household size after a short check in process.

Ribbon Cutting

The pantry receives their food from The Hunger Task Force, Second Harvest, Emergency Food Assistance Program and through their own funds raised from donations.

Brown said after working with families through the COVID-19 pandemic, Couleecap said the Norwalk community has a great need for accessible food resources.

Pantry

"By locating a food pantry in a community with low access to groceries and low access to transportation we can remove a significant barrier for families with low incomes who need access to healthy and nutritious food," Brown said.

It is the third food pantry established by Couleecap but the first to share a building with a health facility.

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers CEO Kim Hawthorne said their mission goes hand in hand with Couleecap.

Health Center

"We both have the same mission of reducing poverty, reducing health disparities improving access to healthcare," Hawthorne said.

The Community Harvest Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

