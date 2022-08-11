Council scraps climate resolution to redo wording

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Common Council voted unanimously Thursday to drop a resolution that would guide city agencies on ways to meet La Crosse's 2050 climate goals but only for a procedural measure.
District 8 Council Member Mackenzie Mindel who sponsored the resolution, said Thursday some of the feedback has been confusion over wording in the legislation. As part of efforts to edit that, Mindel said the Climate Action Group now also wants to change the wording in the name of the resolution, but doing so requires an entirely new item.
Despite scrapping the measure for now, she encouraged everyone continue to take steps toward lowering their impact on our environment.