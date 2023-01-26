Country Boom announces 2023 lineup

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Big names and up and coming artist are in the lineup as Country Boom announces its acts for the 2023 music festival in West Salem.
The event runs from Thursday, July 13 through Saturday, July 15 at Maple Grove Venues.
Jo Dee Messina headlines Thursday's portion of the festival. The Pat Watters Band and Blue Collar 40 are also scheduled to play.
On Friday, Kip Moore is one of four acts performing. Dylan Scott, Warren Zeiders, and Megan Moroney also are on stage that day.
Saturday's performers include headliner Dustin Lynch, with Chris Cagle, Larry Fleet, and Jackson Dean.
Tickets are on sale for the festival. Camping is available at the venue the same as in years past.