Country Boom attendees are ready to take on day two of performances

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Country Boom organizers and attendees prepared to take on the second day of events.
Despite the rain Friday morning, festgoers were still out grilling food, and having a few drinks.
One thing each group News 19 spoke to had one thing in common, a love for country music.
Attendee Angie Bauman said she grew up with country music and it is her second year attending the festival.
She was asked what made her return to the event.
"Definitely the music," Bauman said. "I love music so that's what gets me out here and I grew up with country."
It's not just the music that draws people to West Salem.
Festgoer Garret Steinhoff said the welcoming atmosphere creates a fun environment.
"It's the memories," Steinhoff said. "All the good friends you make along the way just walking around the campsite. Everybody is so friendly and welcoming, everybody's just here to have a good time."
Friday night's headliner is Russel Dickerson and he is set to take the stage at 10:15 p.m..
