Country Boom organizers and volunteers prepare for festival

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Country Boom prepares to host its annual festival.
Since 2018 Country Boom has brought to the West Salem area the ultimate country experience showcasing some of the hottest country artists around.
On Wednesday organizers and volunteers spent the day setting up tents, stands, and bringing in refreshments.
Plastic tarps were placed down due to recent storms to prevent the ground from becoming saturated.
Country Boom Co-founder Jon Holthaus aims to have this be an enjoyable but also safe event.
"We want to make it as safe as possible. We don't want any mishaps of any kind-big, small, or indifferent," Holthaus said. "We have a great security team and Sheriffs Department out here."
The event has three entrances where people are scanned with a metal detector before entry.
Organizers would like to remind those spending the weekend in trailers to have the proper paperwork upon arrival and to be courteous to neighbors.
Holthaus said the final product is well worth the work.
"It's a lot. It looks like a lot. It looks a bit overwhelming but once it is all said and done, it's well worth it and a pretty exciting event." Holthaus said.
Country Boom begins Thursday with Blackhawk as the headliner.
You can view the full line-up and additional information here.