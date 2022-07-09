 Skip to main content
Country Boom rolls into final day of celebration

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Country Boom rolled into it's final day of festivities at the Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

Saturday's first performance was from Tyler Braden.

Festgoers had a weekend filled with country music, beer and fun.

Something that many festgoers like Zach Nichols have in common with one another is a love for country music.

"I grew up around country music," Nichols said. "My parents played it driving in the car and stuff like that so I've always listened to it "

Country music star Walker Hayes took the stage at around 8:30pm.

And the festival concluded with Brothers Osborne as the headliner.

