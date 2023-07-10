Country Boom set up is underway

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Set up for Country Boom is underway. The country music festival in West Salem at Maple Groves Venues begins Thursday.
The annual festival is expected to have quite a turnout.
Jon Holtaus, Co-founder of Country Boom said that the event could draw an above average crowd.
"We never know," Holtaus said. "Weather is kind of dependent on that. But over the course of the three days probably between 24 and 26,000. That's normal. Maybe a bit above average. Our lineup is turning out to be pretty good this year. We like to get the early risers and hope that they trend in the right direction and most of our early acts really did trend in the right direction this year. So we're lucky... "
Holthaus said that it takes 40 to 60 hours to set up Country Boom with a crew of 15 people.
The talent lineup for this year includes: Jo Dee Messina, Dustin Lynch, Chris Cagle, Kip Moore. Dylan Scott, Megan Maroney and Warren Zeiders.
More information, including how to get to the festival, can be found at Country Boom.com