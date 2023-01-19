County Board finalizes Administrator offer to Klekamp

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) - Members of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors formalized their offer Thursday night, unanimously approving Jane Klekamp the new County Administrator.
Klekamp began working for the County in the District Attorney's office as a victim-witness coordinator in 1989. After five years, she left and earned a masters degree in social work.
She returned to the county where she worked on a project designed to reduce the jail population.
In 2015, Klekamp became the Associate Administrator.
Former County Administrator Steve O'Malley retired in August 2022. That's when Klekamp became the Interim County Administrator.
The County Board began a search for a new Administrator, narrowing the field to three candidates.
On January 9, Board members offered the position to Klekamp, finalizing that decision January 19.