County Highway Department receives Patriot Award

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - When a member of the National Guard is deployed, we often think about the burdens that get placed on the service member or their families. But not as much perhaps about the extra weight on their employer.
Managers have to work without a vital member of their teams for the duration of the deployment.
The Department of Defense created the Patriot Award to recognize managers and companies that go above and beyond when it comes to being accommodating for deployed service members.
One of the newest recipients of the Patriot award is Joe Langeberg and the La Crosse County Highway Department.
Staff Sargent Seaver Updike who is currently deployed with the Army National Guard recommended Langeberg for the award saying, "My supervisor has made the deployment that I'm currently on easier by making me feel supported and appreciated for what we do in as a military."
Langeberg was presented with the award at a ceremony at the Highway Department Monday afternoon.