County road closures on Brice Prairie moved to next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County said that work on two railroad crossings on Brice Prairie is moved to next week.
The La Crosse County Highway Department said County Z will close on Tuesday, August 2.
County ZN is closed Wednesday and Thursday, August 2-3.
Only one crossing at a time would close according to the county.
BNSF Railroad is doing repair work at each crossing.
The county said local home and business access is available up to the crossing. Detours will guide drivers around the closures.