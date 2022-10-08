County rolls out first ever 4-H Youth Craft Fair

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) – La Crosse County 4-H leaders kicked off National 4-H Week with something they’ve never done before – held a Youth Craft Fair Saturday.
The event, held at the West Salem Presbyterian Church, featured the handiwork of more than 20 youth vendors displaying many of the things that were part of the state 4-H competition, said Emily Fechner, a member of the committee that organized the event.
Attendees were not only able to look at the displayed items, the work was also on sale which Fechner said is intended as an additional experience for the youngsters.
“It’s a great opportunity for the little kids. It’s a good culture for everybody,” Fechner said. “Everybody here is super nice. Super understanding. If you do make a mistake or add something wrong they know that you’re trying your best.”
Throughout the church hall tables were set up and manned by 4-H members, their families and friends.
Shoppers were able to view the products from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
4-H is the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization. There are more than 6 million young people involved in 4-H programs.